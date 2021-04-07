Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.