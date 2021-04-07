Base Protocol Trading Down 9.9% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $108,024.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00258417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00763653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.77 or 1.00400510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,821,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,648 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

