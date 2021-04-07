Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSET. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BSET stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.