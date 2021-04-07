Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

BAX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

