Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit