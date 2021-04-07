Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.