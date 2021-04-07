Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.34 ($94.52).

Shares of BMW opened at €89.60 ($105.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a twelve month high of €90.04 ($105.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

