Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.04

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.04 and last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

