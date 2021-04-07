Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

