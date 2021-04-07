BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. BBQ has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

