BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. BBQ has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.86.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
