Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $35,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

