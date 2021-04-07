Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.80

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 2329206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.80 ($1.59).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.09 million and a PE ratio of -241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.