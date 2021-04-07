BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $329.30 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.42.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

