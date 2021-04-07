BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $971.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

