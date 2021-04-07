Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $39.20

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.20, but opened at $38.10. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

