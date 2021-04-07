Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $133.95

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.95, but opened at $138.13. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $136.47, with a volume of 57,033 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $28,656,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

