Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.48 and last traded at $109.80. Approximately 19,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,363,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after buying an additional 582,800 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after buying an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

