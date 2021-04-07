Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,261 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHVN opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

