BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

