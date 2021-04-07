BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of BNTX opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 209,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 141,090 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

