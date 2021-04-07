BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Shares of BNTX opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of -1.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 209,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 141,090 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
