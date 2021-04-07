Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 94% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $80.81 or 0.00143598 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $355.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00302515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00119557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

