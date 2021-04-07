Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 51.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $194,823.41 and $1,914.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.60 or 0.99961768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001185 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

