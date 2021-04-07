Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $63,850.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 158,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

