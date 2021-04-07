Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $880.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $735,488.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

