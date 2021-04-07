BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE BTZ opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
