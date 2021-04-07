BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.