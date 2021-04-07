BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.