BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.30.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
