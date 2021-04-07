BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

MUE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.96.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.