BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

