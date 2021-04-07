BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.
