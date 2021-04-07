Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BCX opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.