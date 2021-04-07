Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BCX opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
