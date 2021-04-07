Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOLT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $43.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

