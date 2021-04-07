Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

BCEI opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $711.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

