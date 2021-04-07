BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 363.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 363.08 ($4.74).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

BP stock opened at GBX 299.85 ($3.92) on Friday. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £61.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -14.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63). Insiders bought a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $93,150 over the last three months.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

