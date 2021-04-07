Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 6.6%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.51 and last traded at $166.51. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 345,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

