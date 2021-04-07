Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 6.6%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.51 and last traded at $166.51. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 345,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
