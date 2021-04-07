Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTVCY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 3,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Britvic has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.