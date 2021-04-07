Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

GLNG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 1,210,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.