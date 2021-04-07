Brokerages Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report sales of $121.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.21 million and the highest is $125.82 million. NN reported sales of $199.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $478.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.58 million to $492.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $501.57 million, with estimates ranging from $485.96 million to $515.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities cut shares of NN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. NN has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

