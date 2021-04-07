Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $33.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $134.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $137.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.42 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

UBA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.27. 6,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $696.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

