Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Ventas reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 2,761,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

