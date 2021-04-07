Brokerages Expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. Citigroup boosted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 53,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $44.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

