Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $505.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.10 million and the highest is $509.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $476.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after buying an additional 1,160,669 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,319,000.
Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
