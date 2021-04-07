Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $160.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.90 million to $162.60 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $144.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $670.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $678.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $752.65 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $779.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

