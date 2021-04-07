Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after purchasing an additional 301,358 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,005,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 769,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,028. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.