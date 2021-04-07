Brokerages Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) PT at $20.67

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 2,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,451. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $739.46 million, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.