Brokerages Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) PT at €112.83

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.83 ($132.75).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SAF stock remained flat at $€119.66 ($140.78) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 673,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.38.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

