Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $25.25

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,326. The company has a market capitalization of $647.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.