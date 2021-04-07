Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $25.25

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,326. The company has a market cap of $647.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

