Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 22nd

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

RA opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.