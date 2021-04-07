BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.88

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$113.88 and last traded at C$113.61, with a volume of 47036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.54. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.5400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

