BTMX (BTMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $931.15 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002200 BTC on exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $931.15 million and $8.54 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00056190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.21 or 0.00630713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

