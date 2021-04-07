Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Tops $69.23 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00010196 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $69.23 million and $331.32 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00628074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,423,183 coins and its circulating supply is 12,048,183 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

